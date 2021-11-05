Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

NYSE BVH traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $29.21. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

