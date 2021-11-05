Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APRN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APRN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

