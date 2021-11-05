Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.