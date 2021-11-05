Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
