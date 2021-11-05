Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,777,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.