Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,777,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

