Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $270,790.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $270,790.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.