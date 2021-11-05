Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $6.62 million and $761,630.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.