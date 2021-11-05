Blocery Hits Market Cap of $12.52 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

