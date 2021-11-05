BLAST Price Hits $0.0006 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. BLAST has a market cap of $29,112.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004681 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007852 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

