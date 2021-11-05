Blakecoin (BLC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $17,754.29 and $31.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,160.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,504.46 or 0.07364927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00325814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.00980591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00087735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.97 or 0.00421790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00284382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00239355 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

