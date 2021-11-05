BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

