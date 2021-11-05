BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

NYSE MUA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.