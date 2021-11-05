BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MUA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
