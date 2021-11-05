BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.98% of T2 Biosystems worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

