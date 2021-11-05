BlackRock Inc. Sells 110,812 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 87.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 121,098 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 128.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.70. NantHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770 over the last ninety days. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

