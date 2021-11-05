BlackRock Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

CLVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

