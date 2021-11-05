BlackRock Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Immersion stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

