BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

KL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

