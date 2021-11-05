BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

