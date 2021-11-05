BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

