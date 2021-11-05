BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 390,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,515. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

