BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,467. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$6.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.