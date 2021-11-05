Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$304.92 million and a PE ratio of 292.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

