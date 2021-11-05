Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $231,690.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00329598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

