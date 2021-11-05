BitBlocks Finance Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (CURRENCY:BBKFI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a market capitalization of $90,323.67 and $3.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00084706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00086584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.07280456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,655.08 or 1.00173436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022678 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 5,626,178 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,135 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

