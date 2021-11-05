BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $273.94

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $273.94, but opened at $259.30. BioNTech shares last traded at $226.06, with a volume of 103,574 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.