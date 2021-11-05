BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $273.94

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $273.94, but opened at $259.30. BioNTech shares last traded at $226.06, with a volume of 103,574 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

