Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BMEA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 120,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $304,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

