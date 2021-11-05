Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Decreased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $783.22 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $771.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

