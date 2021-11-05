Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.80-0.77) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.89). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.18 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

BILL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.90. 1,905,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $312.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.81.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.