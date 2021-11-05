BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.