BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $54.00. BigCommerce shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 42,560 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

