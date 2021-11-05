BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,241.43 ($29.28).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,897.20 ($24.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,023.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,141.26. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,531.40 ($20.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market cap of £95.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.