BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BGSF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of BGSF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

