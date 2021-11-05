Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BWMX opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $944.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

