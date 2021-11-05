Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

