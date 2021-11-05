Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $4.20 million and $12,357.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,198,617 coins and its circulating supply is 2,939,118 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

