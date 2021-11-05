Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BDC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.53. 4,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Belden has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

