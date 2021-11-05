BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.
Shares of BGNE traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.89. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,355. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.01 and its 200-day moving average is $336.50.
In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.