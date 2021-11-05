BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

Shares of BGNE traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.89. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,355. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.01 and its 200-day moving average is $336.50.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeiGene stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 205.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of BeiGene worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

