Beer Money Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,113.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $280,638.52 and approximately $4,113.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.