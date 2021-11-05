Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.300-$12.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.30-$12.50 EPS.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.08. 2,075,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,159. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

