BCE (TSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

BCE traded down C$0.98 on Friday, hitting C$63.45. 1,836,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.20. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

