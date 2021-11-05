BCE (TSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.
BCE traded down C$0.98 on Friday, hitting C$63.45. 1,836,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.20. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.