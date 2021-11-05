Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.06.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.28. 8,186,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,764. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

