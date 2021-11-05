Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMWYY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

