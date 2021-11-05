Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $957,486.13 and $7,052.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00250297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

