Barrington Research Comments on SP Plus Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $754.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

