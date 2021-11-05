Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for WNS in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $91.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

