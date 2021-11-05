Barrett Business Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $600.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

