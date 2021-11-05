Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

