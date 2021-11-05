Barclays Trims Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Target Price to $9.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

