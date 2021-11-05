Barclays Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $83.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of CL opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

