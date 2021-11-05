Barclays Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of FME stock opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.66 and a 200-day moving average of €65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

