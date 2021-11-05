Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $65.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

